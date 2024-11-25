Shopify call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Shopify (SHOP) with 38,727 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 36.38%. 12/6 weekly 115 calls and 12/6 weekly 110 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on February 11th.
