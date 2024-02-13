Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates on holiday quarter demand

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify SHOP.TO, SHOP.N topped Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, riding on demand for its ecommerce services from merchants during the holiday shopping season.

Total revenue was $2.14 billion for the three months to December, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.08 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.