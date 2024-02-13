News & Insights

US Markets
SHOP

Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates on holiday quarter demand

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

February 13, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify SHOP.TO, SHOP.N topped Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, riding on demand for its ecommerce services from merchants during the holiday shopping season.

Total revenue was $2.14 billion for the three months to December, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.08 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHOP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.