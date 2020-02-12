US Markets

Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates on higher sales

Ambhini Aishwarya Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canada's Shopify Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, boosted by Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on the e-commerce platform.

The company's total revenue rose 47% to $505.2 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $343.9 million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of about $482 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company posted net income of $771,000, or 1 cent a share, from a loss of $1.5 million, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

