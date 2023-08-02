Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates

Adds, shares GMV

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify SHOP.TO, SHOP.N beat Wall Street estimates for revenue in the second quarter on Wednesday, as more merchants used its online tools and targeting services to attract customers.

U.S-listed shares of the company gained 7% in aftermarket trading.

Total revenue grew 31%, to $1.7 billion in the quarter ended June, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.62 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Gross merchandise volume - or the total value of orders facilitated through the Shopify platform - grew 17%, to $55 billion, compared to an estimate of $53.34 billion.

