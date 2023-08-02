News & Insights

US Markets
SHOP

Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

August 02, 2023 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik and Akshita Toshniwal for Reuters ->

Adds, shares GMV

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify SHOP.TO, SHOP.N beat Wall Street estimates for revenue in the second quarter on Wednesday, as more merchants used its online tools and targeting services to attract customers.

U.S-listed shares of the company gained 7% in aftermarket trading.

Total revenue grew 31%, to $1.7 billion in the quarter ended June, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.62 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Gross merchandise volume - or the total value of orders facilitated through the Shopify platform - grew 17%, to $55 billion, compared to an estimate of $53.34 billion.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Akshita Toshniwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHOP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.