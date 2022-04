April 11 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc SHOP.N on Monday announced a 10-for-1 stock split of the company's class A and class B shares.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.