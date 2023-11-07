Shop Walmart's Early Black Friday Deals Now



Walmart’s Black Friday deals officially begin Wednesday, Nov. 8, at noon EST for Walmart+ members and 3:00 pm EST for the general public. In-store deals are available on Friday, November 10, at 6:00 am.

This year, Walmart is making it easier than ever to find the very best deals for everyone on your list by extending its holiday savings with another round of deals on Wednesday, November 22, and ending the shopping blitz with a too-good-to-miss Cyber Monday event.

During the Black Friday event, you’ll find unmatched savings on everything from Apple, LEGO, Dyson, Samsung and more. Plus, you can save even more on Walmart’s fantastic assortment of apparel, toys, electronics, and home goods, among other great buys.

Best Deals Starting Nov. 8

Many of these items are priced to sell quickly for a short time only, so shop early. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the best deals from Walmart’s first Black Friday event:

Walmart+ Membership

And that’s just the beginning. Shop early for the best deals. As an added bonus, Walmart+ is offering customers an epic deal they can’t miss — customers can get one year of unlimited free delivery, incredible fuel savings, free shipping, a Paramount+ subscription and more for just $49 by joining Walmart+. That’s half off the everyday price of a membership. But hurry, this deal ends Wednesday, Nov. 8th.

Holiday Registry

In a few weeks, Walmart is also launching a Holiday wish list and toy registry where you can create your very own registry to effortlessly save all of your holiday needs and gift ideas in one place, which can be easily shared with loved ones and friends. What’s more, Walmart is also introducing a Toy Registry, which lets you create your own toy wish list directly from the Top Toy List on Walmart.com.

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.