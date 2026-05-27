SHOP vs. AMZN: Which AI-Driven Commerce Stock Has the Better Edge?

Shopify Inc. SHOP and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN are two leading companies shaping the next phase of AI-driven commerce, but they are approaching the opportunity from distinct directions. Shopify is building around merchants, positioning its platform as the operating layer for storefronts, payments, B2B, point-of-sale, international selling and agentic commerce. Amazon, meanwhile, is using AWS, retail scale, advertising, logistics and custom silicon to capture AI demand across both infrastructure and consumer-facing commerce.



The comparison is increasingly relevant as investors evaluate which companies are best positioned to benefit from AI’s shift from experimentation to real-world transaction flows. Shopify’s case rests on merchant productivity, AI-powered discovery and payments penetration. Amazon’s case is anchored in infrastructure ownership, cloud scale, advertising monetization and fulfillment efficiency. While both companies have credible AI exposure, the comparison centers on Shopify’s focused commerce-platform growth versus Amazon’s broader AI monetization model.



Let’s take a closer look at the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which has the stronger setup.

The Case for SHOP

Shopify’s case rests on its ability to become the central commerce layer for merchants in the AI era. The company is embedding artificial intelligence across merchant workflows, helping businesses automate routine tasks, refine storefronts, create workflows and act on business recommendations. The strategy is designed to reduce operational complexity for merchants while expanding Shopify’s relevance across channels, geographies and buyer surfaces.



Sidekick is central to this opportunity. The AI assistant helps merchants make storefront changes, build custom apps, automate business processes and act on recommendations. From a financial standpoint, broader Sidekick adoption can increase merchant engagement, expand product usage and strengthen Shopify’s long-term monetization opportunity.



Shopify also has a meaningful opportunity in AI-driven product discovery. The company enables merchants to reach buyers through channels such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and Google while maintaining a single system of record. Its structured catalog, real-time pricing and inventory data could become increasingly valuable as AI agents influence how consumers search for and purchase products. This positions Shopify to benefit if agentic commerce becomes a larger part of online retail.



Payments remain another important growth lever. Shopify Payments and Shop Pay allow the company to capture a larger share of merchant economics while reducing friction around checkout, fraud management, compliance, tax, identity verification and currency conversion. As merchants sell across more surfaces, Shopify’s integrated payments infrastructure can support higher penetration and stronger Merchant Solutions growth.



However, the strategy carries execution risks. Higher usage of AI products can increase LLM costs, while the company’s growing exposure to payments, capital and credit products makes loss management an important watch point. For SHOP, the investment case depends on sustaining merchant growth, expanding platform monetization and proving that AI adoption can support operating leverage without pressuring free-cash-flow discipline.

The Case for AMZN

Amazon’s AI exposure is supported by a diversified business model, with AWS infrastructure, proprietary silicon and core cloud services creating multiple avenues for long-term monetization. The company’s position extends beyond commerce enablement, giving AMZN exposure to enterprise cloud demand, infrastructure consumption, advertising, retail engagement and operating efficiency.



AWS remains the foundation of Amazon’s AI strategy. Enterprises continue to expand their use of AWS for AI workloads, supported by the platform’s breadth across compute, storage, databases, analytics and security, as well as its proximity to customers’ existing applications and data. As AI workloads move into production, demand can extend beyond specialized AI services and support broader consumption across Amazon’s cloud portfolio.



Amazon’s proprietary silicon strategy further strengthens its competitive position. Trainium gives AWS a differentiated price-performance offering for AI workloads, while Graviton supports CPU-intensive use cases tied to agentic AI, real-time reasoning, code generation and multistep task orchestration. As AI adoption broadens, this combination of AI and CPU infrastructure could help AWS serve customers more efficiently at scale.



Custom silicon also has meaningful financial implications as inference demand expands. Amazon expects Trainium to deliver capital-efficiency benefits over time, including lower CapEx needs and an operating-margin advantage. If AI workloads continue to scale across enterprise and consumer applications, proprietary silicon could become an important driver of AWS’ margin resilience.



However, Amazon’s opportunity comes with significant capital intensity. Cash CapEx totaled $43.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026, primarily tied to AWS and generative AI investments. The company emphasized upfront capital commitments for land, power, data centers, chips, servers and networking equipment before AWS capacity can be monetized. This investment cycle can create near-term free-cash-flow pressure when capital spending outpaces revenue growth.

How Does the Consensus Estimate Compare for SHOP & AMZN?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Shopify’s 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests year-over-year increases of 27.3% and 53.9%, respectively. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for 2026 have increased from $1.77 to $1.80.

SHOP Earnings Estimate Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amazon’s 2026 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year increases of 15% and 23.4%, respectively. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for 2026 have increased from $7.72 to $8.85.

AMZN Earnings Estimate Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of SHOP & AMZN

Shopify stock has declined 34.8% year to date against the industry’s rise of 19% and the S&P 500’s growth of 9.7%. Meanwhile, Amazon shares have gained 15% in the same time.

SHOP & AMZN Stock YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shopify is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 8.49, above the industry average of 8.34 over the last year. AMZN’s forward 12-month P/S multiple sits at 3.29 over the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Our Take

Shopify and Amazon both offer compelling exposure to AI-driven commerce, but their investment cases differ meaningfully. Shopify provides a more focused commerce-platform story, supported by merchant productivity tools, AI-powered discovery, payments penetration and its growing role in agentic commerce. However, its higher valuation, year-to-date share-price weakness and execution risks tied to LLM costs and credit exposure make sustained operating leverage an important test.



Amazon appears better positioned on a risk-adjusted basis, backed by AWS scale, proprietary silicon, advertising strength and a broader AI monetization model. The company’s stronger share-price performance, lower forward P/S multiple and sharper upward estimate revision trend add support to its case. Although Amazon’s AI strategy requires significant upfront capital investment, its diversified growth engines and ability to monetize AI across cloud, retail and advertising give AMZN the stronger edge in this faceoff.



At present, AMZN appears better positioned than SHOP for investors seeking a broader, more diversified AI-commerce winner with stronger earnings momentum and valuation support. Both stocks presently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.