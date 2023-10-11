Shop These 10 Deals Before Prime Day Comes to a Close

Thanks to Amazon’s current sale event, Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon Prime members have been able to score discounts on a number of products, as well as take advantage of deals on digital streaming and entertainment services . The two-day event runs from October 10-11 and is currently well underway, offering up low prices for Prime members on everything from electronics, to apparel to cosmetics.

In order to take advantage of the discounts offered during Prime Big Deal Days, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member . Membership for Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. However, if you haven't been a member in the previous 12-months, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial .

Here’s a list of 10 great deals available from Amazon Prime for you to check out before Prime Big Deal Days comes to a close.

1. Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones: $248 at Amazon (was $348)

This Prime Day, you can score a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for just $248. That's $101 off their original price of $349. One of the best, and most popular, headphones on the market, "the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones produced a detailed and dynamic soundstage," writes Lee Dunkley, audio editor at Tom's Guide. "High and middle-ranged frequencies were well-balanced and there was plenty of bass energy to carry beats."

2. Apple AirPods Pro 2: $189 at Amazon (was $249)

Looking for a new pair of headphones? Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale for a record-low price of $189, down from their original price of $249. According to Tech Radar, "the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life," and made their list of Prime Day Apple deals worth buying.

3. Apple Watch SE, 2022: $199 at Amazon (was $249)

Also making Tech Radar's list of Prime Day Apple deals worth buying is the 2022 Apple Watch SE, "the best-value Apple Watch you can buy currently." Plus, it's on sale for it's lowest price at Amazon right now at just $199. The watch includes features like sleep monitoring, activity tracking and GPS.

4. Brooks Ghost 14 running shoes: $85 at Amazon (was $140)

Looking for a good pair of running shoes that won't break the bank? Try the Brooks Ghost 14 running shoes. Right now, they're close to 40% off their original price on Amazon, only costing $85. Tom's Guide fitness editor (and five-time marathon runner) Jane McGuire ranks them on as one of the Prime Day running shoe deals worth shopping. The shoe features advanced cushioning, an air-mesh upper and removable foam insole.

5. Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper: $245 at Amazon (was $419)

Originally $499, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper is now only $245 on Amazon. This 3" cooling topper is breathable, comfortable and washable. Homes & Gardens ranked it as one of the best Prime Day bedding deals, as well as the best mattress topper for couples thanks to the motion isolation.

6. All-season weighted blanket: $34.87 at Amazon (was $79.99)

Made of a breathable microfiber material and filled with hypo-allergenic glass beads, this weighted blanket also made the list of Homes & Gardens best bedding deals. It's designed to provide comfort in all seasons, and is over half off it's original price of $79.99.

7. LG 55" C2 OLED 4K OLED TV: $1,096.99 at Amazon (was $1,499)

This Prime Day, you can save close to $400 on an LG C2 OLED TV. Originally, this TV was priced at $1,499.999, but is currently on sale for $1,096. Tom's Guide refers to it as the "best OLED TV for a premium entertainment experience," noting its impressive display panel, premium design, and maximum versatility. This TV offers exceptional picture quality that adapts to the content you're watching.

8. Toshiba 50" 4K Fire TV: $319 at Amazon (was $379)

Tom's Guide refers to the Toshiba Fire TV as "the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget" in it's Best Prime Day TV deals roundup. They share that "its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers." It only costs $319 at Amazon this Prime Day, down from it's regular price of $379.

9. Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum: $199.99 at Amazon (was $349.99)

This vacuum made Tech Radar's list of best Prime Day Deals, in which the editors called it a "great buy for a cordless vacuum with anti-allergen capabilities, an impressive 40-minute run-time and a series of multi-tools for use around the home."

10. Echo Pop: $17.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

If you're looking for a smart speaker, the Echo Pop is the cheapest Echo device you'll be able to purchase this Prime Day. This compact smart speaker is geared towards small spaces, but fully equipped with Alexa features. Tech Radar named it one of the 15 best Prime Day deals under $30 actually worth buying.

