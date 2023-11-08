Shop Target's Early Black Friday Deals

Black Friday deals are well underway at Target. Not only can you get a running start on your Holiday shopping, but you can save a bunch on thousands of items before they sell out. Plus, with Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee , running now through December 24, if you buy something today and the price drops later in the season, Target will match it.

Target also has a HOT upcoming offer to save $10 off a grocery purchase of $50 or more. That's a great way to save on all your Thanksgiving Day fixings. Keep in mind if you have a Target RedCard, you will get your usual extra 5% off, plus get FREE shipping if you shop online. Don’t have a RedCard ? Right now, you can score a coupon for $50 off a future $50 purchase at Target when you open a new RedCard account thru 12-9.

You can find dozens more deals arriving weekly in the Target weekly ad, but shop early before they sell out. Here are some of the best early Black Friday deals, available until Saturday, November 11.

Get 30% off Fischer Price toys with Target Circle

40% off Roblox gift cards with Target Circle (offer available 11/9)

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine, now $99, reg. $129

Save $20 of a Gourmia Digital 4-slice toaster oven. Now $39.99, reg. $59.99

Save $15 on Calphalon with AquaShield non-stick 10” and 12” fry pans, combo pack

Save $50 on a Ninja Food Possible Cooker PRO, reg. $149.99, now $99.99

Save $200 when you buy a Dyson Hot and Cool air purifier. Now $549.99, reg. $749.99

Get 20% off Figmint kitchen utensil sets

Wondershop 7.5’ LED pre-lit Alberta artificial tree, now $100

Select Wondershop ornaments are now $3 each

Buy 2, get 1 free on select video games, books, puzzles and activities

Get 10% off select holiday music and movies

Get 25% off one toy or kids book with Target Circle

Get 20% off American Tourister Hardside luggage

Save $200 on an Acer 15.6 Aspire 3 laptop with Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage and Windows 11 in S mode. Reg. $449.99

Where to shop

Shop in-store, online or through the Target app. You can also use Target’s fast and free Order Pickup and Drive-up services. Need a little pick-me-up when gathering your items? Add a Starbucks beverage to your order and have it delivered along with the rest of your Drive Up order — now available at 1,700 Target stores.

You can also jump on the early Black Friday savings without leaving the comfort of your home by ordering online and taking advantage of Target’s same-day delivery service. Want a sneak peek at next week’s deals? Check out the Target Weekly Ad .

