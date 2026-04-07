SHOP Rides on Robust Merchant Solutions Revenues: More Upside Ahead?

Shopify’s SHOP Merchant Solutions revenues are benefiting from the company’s AI push. It hosts a data trove, thanks to an expanding merchant base and a growing number of transactions. This huge amount of data is helping Shopify offer better shopping experiences to merchants and, eventually, their customers. The company is leveraging agentic commerce to boost shopper experience, beginning with product discovery, moving to conversation, and finally checkout through tools like Catalog (product discovery), Universal Cart and Checkout Kit.



Shopify’s Merchant Solutions segment revenues jumped 35% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $2.9 billion. Rising sales among existing merchants and new additions resulted in a 38% increase in Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”), which reached $123.8 billion.



New merchant-friendly tools like Shop Minis, Shop Cash, Sign in with Shop and Shop Pay solutions are helping Shopify win merchants rapidly. Shopify expects revenue growth in the low 30s for the first quarter of 2026, similar to the growth rate of the fourth quarter of 2025, led by sustained strength in Merchant Solutions. International growth, especially in Europe and emerging markets, is a key catalyst.



Shopify’s expanding partner base is noteworthy in this regard. The company’s AI partnership with Google establishes a standard for AI-driven commerce, which ensures merchants to keep control of checkout logic. SHOP has expanded integrations, enabling merchants to sell across ChatGPT, Google AI Mode/Gemini and Microsoft Copilot. The fourth quarter of 2025 witnessed major global brands partnering with Shopify as their commerce platform, which includes General Motors, Benetton Group, Keurig Dr Pepper and Amer Sports, etc.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 Merchant Solutions revenues is pegged at $2.23 billion, indicating 28.1% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for first-quarter 2026 revenues is currently pinned at $3.08 billion, suggesting 30.6% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Tough Competition Hurts SHOP’s Prospects

Shopify is facing stiff competition in the e-commerce marketplace from the likes of Wix.com WIX and Amazon AMZN



Wix is gaining momentum in its core business, driven by solid performance from new user cohorts. Strong new user cohorts boosted the top line, with further strengths entering the first quarter. Wix continues to focus on strategic investments in AI offerings, Studio and commerce solutions. WIX Studio, the company’s premium offering for agencies and professionals, currently has more than 2 million Studio accounts, with 75% created by new Partners, forming a vibrant community of creative professionals.



Amazon dominates the U.S. e-commerce market, driven by its “Buy with Prime" service, which combines its payments and fulfillment services and makes them available at checkout on other websites while promising faster delivery for Prime members. The company’s vast customer base, logistics and AI tools make it a formidable competitor worldwide. AI integration across operations is enhancing personalization, logistics and AWS offerings, strengthening its competitive positioning.

SHOP’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shopify shares have jumped 54.1% in a year, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 52.4% but underperforming the Zacks Internet Services industry’s 94% growth.

SHOP Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shopify stock is overvalued, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 10.07X compared with the broader sector’s 5.81X. SHOP has a Value Score of F.

SHOP Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, and suggesting 50.4% growth over 2025’s reported figure of $1.17 per share.

Shopify Inc. Price and Consensus

Shopify Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shopify Inc. Quote

Shopify currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.