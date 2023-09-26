SHOP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Shopify Inc (Symbol: SHOP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.27, changing hands as low as $52.14 per share. Shopify Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SHOP's low point in its 52 week range is $23.6304 per share, with $71.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.42.
