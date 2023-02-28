Shooter critically injures one, himself near German primary school - police

February 28, 2023 — 04:13 am EST

Written by Friederike Heine for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A shooter critically injured one person near a German primary school in the north-western town of Bramsche on Tuesday before critically injuring himself with the weapon, a police spokesperson in the city of Osnabrueck said.

Both the shooter and the victim were brought to hospital by helicopter and are receiving medical treatment, the spokesperson said, adding that witnesses to the incident were being interviewed and there was no longer any danger to the public.

The shooting occurred near the Martinusschule primary school, but was unrelated to the school, a police spokesperson in Bramsche said.

Witnesses informed the police at around 7.30 a.m. (0630 GMT), mass-circulation daily Bild reported.

