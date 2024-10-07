SHOO Stock Trades Above 200 & 50-Day SMA: What's Next for Investors?

Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO has demonstrated strong upward momentum, trading above its 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA). SMA is a key indicator of price stability and long-term bullish trends. SHOO closed Friday’s trading session at $49.35, ahead of its 200-day and 50-day SMA of $42.57 and $44.96, respectively. This technical strength, along with sustained momentum, reflects positive market sentiment and investor confidence in SHOO's financial health and growth prospects.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of the company have showcased an impressive price hike over the past year, climbing 53.5% and surpassing the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry’s 13.2% decline. This resulted from SHOO’s enhanced operational efficiency and direct-to-consumer (DTC) business, which have helped it outperform the broader Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 index’s respective growth of 18.2% and 32.2% in the same period.



This impressive uptick has left many investors wondering if they missed out on a lucrative opportunity or if there is still potential for growth. This leading footwear and accessories retailer is inching toward its 52-week high of $50.01 attained on Oct. 1, 2024, reflecting strong investor confidence and market optimism.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SHOO’s Strategic Expansion & Diversification Fuel Growth

Steve Madden has effectively pursued a multi-faceted growth strategy, focusing on diversification and expansion across various segments. A key driver has been its emphasis on the DTC model and international markets.



By expanding beyond its core footwear business into categories such as handbags and apparel, and enhancing its digital capabilities, the company saw significant revenue increases in these areas in the second quarter. The acquisition of Almost Famous bolstered its apparel segment, adding to Steve Madden’s upward growth momentum.



The wholesale division posted impressive results, with revenues rising 22.5% year over year to $385.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. Particularly noteworthy was the 86% surge in wholesale accessories and apparel revenues, reflecting the company's successful diversification beyond footwear. Excluding the Almost Famous acquisition, wholesale revenues increased 8.2%, whereas accessories and apparel revenues rose 29.8%.



The DTC segment also demonstrated strength, with a 6.4% increase in year-over-year revenues to $136.4 million. Comparable DTC sales grew 4.1%, supported by well-curated product offerings and efficient inventory management, which helped minimize markdowns.



In addition to diversifying its product categories, Steve Madden has been aggressively expanding internationally, recognizing this as a key pillar for growth. International revenues rose 13% year over year in the second quarter, with the EMEA region leading the charge. The company expects EMEA revenues to grow by more than 20% in 2024.

Steve Madden’s Financial Stability & Growth Prospectus Ahead

SHOO’s second-quarter financials underscore its solid financial standing and disciplined capital management. As of June 30, 2024, the company reported $180.5 million in cash and equivalents, along with $11.8 million in short-term investments, indicating a strong liquidity position. With no outstanding debt, the company’s financial discipline is evident.



Looking ahead, Steve Madden is well-positioned to seize growth opportunities both domestically and internationally. The recovery in the U.S. wholesale footwear business signals improved inventory management and strengthened relationships with retail partners. The company anticipates a year-over-year revenue rise of 11-13% for 2024, with adjusted earnings per share of $2.55-$2.65, suggesting growth from the $2.30 reported in 2023.

SHOO Stock’s Attractive Valuation

From a valuation perspective, the stock presents an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to the industry benchmark. With a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 1.55, which is below the industry average of 2.21 in the past year, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector. It currently has a Value Score of A, further validating its appeal.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Investors may find Steven Madden appealing due to its strong growth momentum, driven by diversification, operational efficiency and international expansion. The company's focus on direct-to-consumer channels and successful entry into product categories, such as handbags and apparel, have contributed to its robust performance, outpacing industry benchmarks. SHOO's stock demonstrates technical strength, trading above key moving averages, signaling stability and long-term bullish trends.



With a solid financial foundation, no debt and an attractive valuation, Steven Madden is positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities, making it an attractive investment option. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks are Nordstrom Inc. JWN, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW.



Nordstrom is a leading fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The company offers an extensive selection of both branded and private-label merchandise. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordstrom’s fiscal 2024 sales indicates growth of 0.6% from the fiscal 2023 reported figure. JWN has a negative trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.8%.



Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. ANF delivered a 16.8% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 63.4% and 13.1%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 reported levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28%.



Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make-your-own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.8% and 1.2%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported figures. BBW has a negative trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.9%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.