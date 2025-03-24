$SHOO stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SHOO stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,827,998 of trading volume.

$SHOO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SHOO:

$SHOO insiders have traded $SHOO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER ALLAN DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,433 shares for an estimated $47,865.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SHOO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $SHOO stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SHOO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SHOO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $42.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $43.0 on 10/29/2024

You can track data on $SHOO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.