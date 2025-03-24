$SHOO stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SHOO stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,827,998 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SHOO:
$SHOO Insider Trading Activity
$SHOO insiders have traded $SHOO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER ALLAN DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,433 shares for an estimated $47,865.
$SHOO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $SHOO stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,712,027 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,795,388
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,016,151 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,206,740
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 559,413 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,786,240
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 539,738 shares (+36.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,949,659
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 497,228 shares (+324.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,142,134
- UBS GROUP AG added 476,026 shares (+283.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,240,625
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 391,038 shares (-85.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,626,935
$SHOO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SHOO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 02/04/2025
- Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $42.0 on 11/08/2024
- Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $43.0 on 10/29/2024
