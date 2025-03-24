News & Insights

Stocks
SHOO

$SHOO stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 24, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$SHOO stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,827,998 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SHOO:

$SHOO Insider Trading Activity

$SHOO insiders have traded $SHOO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PETER ALLAN DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,433 shares for an estimated $47,865.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SHOO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $SHOO stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SHOO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SHOO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 02/04/2025
  • Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $42.0 on 11/08/2024
  • Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $43.0 on 10/29/2024

You can track data on $SHOO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SHOO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.