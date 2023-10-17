SHOO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.63, changing hands as high as $33.77 per share. Steven Madden Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SHOO's low point in its 52 week range is $27.54 per share, with $37.855 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.54.
Also see: FHI Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of SAR
BRCM Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.