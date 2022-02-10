SHOO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.13, changing hands as high as $43.46 per share. Steven Madden Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHOO's low point in its 52 week range is $33.56 per share, with $51.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.