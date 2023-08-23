SHOO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.71, changing hands as low as $33.27 per share. Steven Madden Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHOO's low point in its 52 week range is $26.36 per share, with $37.855 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.