Cole Haan, a premium manufacturer of shoes and other lifestyle accessories, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Friday. It originally filed in February 2020 with an estimated deal size of $200 million.



The Greenland, NH-based company was founded in 1928 and booked $738 million in sales for the 12 months ended November 30, 2019. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CLHN. BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Shoemaker Cole Haan withdraws estimated $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



