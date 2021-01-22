Shoemaker Cole Haan files to withdraw IPO plans

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Apax Partners-owned shoemaker Cole Haan Inc on Friday filed an application to withdraw its plans for an initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing.

The company had made its U.S. listing application public in February after confidentially filing it with the regulators in October.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

