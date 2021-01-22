Shoemaker Cole Haan files to withdraw IPO plans
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Apax Partners-owned shoemaker Cole Haan Inc on Friday filed an application to withdraw its plans for an initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing.
The company had made its U.S. listing application public in February after confidentially filing it with the regulators in October.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCLHN
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Pfizer to reduce vaccine deliveries to Europe, says Norway
- FOCUS-Inside lithium giant SQM's struggle to win over indigenous communities in Chile's Atacama
- REUTERS NEXT-Albemarle says lithium prices must rise for supply to match EV demand
- EXCLUSIVE-AirAsia X shows court creditors' support for restructuring plan