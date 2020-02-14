Shoemaker Cole Haan files for U.S. IPO

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Shoemaker Cole Haan Inc, formerly a part of Nike Inc NKE.N, on Friday filed with regulators for listing its shares in the United States.

The company, currently owned by private equity firm Apax Partners, confidentially filed for an IPO in October last year.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

