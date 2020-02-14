US Markets

Shoemaker Cole Haan files for U.S. IPO

Shoemaker Cole Haan Inc, formerly a part of Nike Inc, on Friday filed https://bit.ly/2wfJyp7 with regulators for listing its shares in the United States.

The company, currently owned by private equity firm Apax Partners, confidentially filed for an IPO in October last year.

