Shoe Carnival Updates FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) said, for fiscal 2025, the company now expects: net sales in a range of $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion, compared to the previous range of $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. GAAP EPS is projected in a range of $1.70 to $2.10, an increase in the lower end of the range of $0.10.

Second quarter net income was $19.2 million, or $0.70 per share compared to $22.6 million, or $0.82 per share in the prior year. The company estimates second quarter 2025 EPS included a $0.21 negative impact from rebanner investments. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net sales were $306.4 million compared to $332.7 million, a year ago, a decrease of 7.9 percent. Comparable sales declined 7.5 percent, including a high-single digit decline at Shoe Carnival and break-even results at Shoe Station.

Shares of Shoe Carnival are up 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.