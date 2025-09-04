Shoe Carnival Updates FY25 Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) said, for fiscal 2025, the company now expects: net sales in a range of $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion, compared to the previous range of $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. GAAP EPS is projected in a range of $1.70 to $2.10, an increase in the lower end of the range of $0.10.

Second quarter net income was $19.2 million, or $0.70 per share compared to $22.6 million, or $0.82 per share in the prior year. The company estimates second quarter 2025 EPS included a $0.21 negative impact from rebanner investments. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net sales were $306.4 million compared to $332.7 million, a year ago, a decrease of 7.9 percent. Comparable sales declined 7.5 percent, including a high-single digit decline at Shoe Carnival and break-even results at Shoe Station.

Shares of Shoe Carnival are up 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

