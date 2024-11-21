Shoe Carnival still sees FY24 adjusted EPS $2.60-$2.75, consensus $2.63

Lowers FY24 revenue view to $1.20B-$1.23B from $1.23B-$1.25B. FY23 revenue was $1.18B.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SCVL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.