Markets
SCVL

Shoe Carnival Shares Down 7% On Weak Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of family footwear retailer Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) are down 7 percent in extended session Wednesday after the company issued a second-quarter revenue outlook that is expected to miss current estimates.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects earnings per share between $1.00 and $1.20 on revenues between $268 million to $278 million. On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $0.94 on revenues of $282.0 million for the second quarter. The company posted net income of $43.2 million or $3.02 per share in the first quarter, compared to net loss of $16.2 million or $1.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.40 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually, exclude one-time items.

During the three-month period, net sales more than doubled to $328.5 million from $147.5 million in the same period last year. Three analysts were looking for revenues of $274.3 million in the quarter.

SCVL closed Wednesday's trading at $62.41, down $1.03 or 1.62% on the Nasdaq. In the after-market, the stock is trading at $58.00, down $4.41 or 7 percent on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCVL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular