Is Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Shoe Carnival (SCVL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Shoe Carnival is one of 186 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Shoe Carnival is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCVL's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, SCVL has gained about 5.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 0.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Shoe Carnival is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Yum China Holdings (YUMC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.1%.

In Yum China Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Shoe Carnival belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.7% so far this year, so SCVL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Yum China Holdings, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #194. The industry has moved +4.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Shoe Carnival and Yum China Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.