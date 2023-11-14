Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: What to Expect?

Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL is likely to register a decline in the top and bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Nov 16 before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $328.6 million, indicating a drop of 3.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for third-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share suggests a decrease of 13.6% from the year-ago period. The consensus mark has been stable over the past 30 days.



This footwear retailer has delivered a negative earnings surprise of 6.9%, on average.

Factors to Note

Shoe Carnival’s quarterly results are likely to have been hurt by a tough operating landscape, including inflationary pressures and adverse foreign currency translations. Any deleverage in the operating expenses, including selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs, are expected to be reflected in the company’s performance in the upcoming quarterly release. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A costs for a while now, owing to increased strategic investments related to brand initiatives, advertising and in-store experience.



On the flip side, management has been making strategic initiatives, including brand-building efforts and store-related endeavors. The company has been modernizing its Shoe Carnival fleet via a multi-year remodel program. The fleet productivity and rationalization efforts have been yielding results. Such factors are likely to have contributed to the company’s performance during the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Shoe Carnival this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you can see below. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Shoe Carnival, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Shoe Carnival, Inc. Quote

Shoe Carnival has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are a few companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at 51 cents, flat year over year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop’s top line is expected to increase year over year. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $107.6 million, which indicates an increase of 3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. BBW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.6%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.26% and a Zacks Rank of 2. COST is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.43 suggests an increase of 10.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to improve from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $57.7 billion, suggesting growth of 6% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.



NIKE NKE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s quarterly earnings per share of 85 cents remains flat year over year.



NIKE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.1%, on average. The consensus estimate for NKE’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $13.4 billion, indicating a rise of 0.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

