Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Price Target Increased by 6.98% to 31.28

The average one-year price target for Shoe Carnival (NasdaqGS:SCVL) has been revised to 31.28 / share. This is an increase of 6.98% from the prior estimate of 29.24 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.46% from the latest reported closing price of 30.83 / share.

Shoe Carnival Declares $0.12 Dividend

On December 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 8, 2024 received the payment on January 22, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $30.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.22%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 2.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoe Carnival. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCVL is 0.13%, an increase of 12.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 22,907K shares. The put/call ratio of SCVL is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,477K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 52.41% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,219K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Hodges Capital Management holds 788K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 54.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 23.07% over the last quarter.

New South Capital Management holds 753K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares, representing a decrease of 17.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 35.63% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 716K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Shoe Carnival Background Information

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of December 17, 2020, the Company operates 383 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com.

