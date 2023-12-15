Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Price Target Increased by 11.69% to 29.24

The average one-year price target for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been revised to 29.24 / share. This is an increase of 11.69% from the prior estimate of 26.18 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.03% from the latest reported closing price of 29.25 / share.

Shoe Carnival Declares $0.12 Dividend

On September 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 3, 2023 received the payment on October 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $29.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.20%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 2.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoe Carnival. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCVL is 0.13%, an increase of 12.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.06% to 22,899K shares. The put/call ratio of SCVL is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,495K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares, representing an increase of 16.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 27.22% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,219K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 8.37% over the last quarter.

New South Capital Management holds 884K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 32.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 143.28% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 711K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 8.04% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 638K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Shoe Carnival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of December 17, 2020, the Company operates 383 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com.

