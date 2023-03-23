Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Shoe Carnival said on March 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.08%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 2.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.83 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.91% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shoe Carnival is $42.84. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 71.91% from its latest reported closing price of $24.92.

The projected annual revenue for Shoe Carnival is $1,308MM, an increase of 1.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoe Carnival. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCVL is 0.12%, an increase of 27.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 21,140K shares. The put/call ratio of SCVL is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,280K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,135K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 60.88% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 708K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 7.16% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 668K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 35.35% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 631K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing an increase of 27.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 44.78% over the last quarter.

Shoe Carnival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of December 17, 2020, the Company operates 383 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com.

