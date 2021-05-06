Shoe Carnival, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price In Tune With Earnings

Shoe Carnival, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SCVL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 54.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 20x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Shoe Carnival hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:SCVL Price Based on Past Earnings May 6th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Shoe Carnival.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Shoe Carnival's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 62% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 1.3% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 243% during the coming year according to the twin analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 18%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Shoe Carnival's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Shoe Carnival's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Shoe Carnival maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Shoe Carnival has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Shoe Carnival's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

