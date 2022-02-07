Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 20%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Shoe Carnival's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Shoe Carnival is:

33% = US$142m ÷ US$433m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.33 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Shoe Carnival's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

To begin with, Shoe Carnival has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 31%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 30% net income growth seen by Shoe Carnival was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

As a next step, we compared Shoe Carnival's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 18%.

NasdaqGS:SCVL Past Earnings Growth February 7th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Shoe Carnival fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Shoe Carnival Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Shoe Carnival's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 12%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 88% of its profits. So it looks like Shoe Carnival is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Shoe Carnival has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Shoe Carnival's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Shoe Carnival visit our risks dashboard for free.

