Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 25%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Shoe Carnival's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Shoe Carnival is:

30% = US$139m ÷ US$456m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.30 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Shoe Carnival's Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

First thing first, we like that Shoe Carnival has an impressive ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 32% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Given the circumstances, the significant 42% net income growth seen by Shoe Carnival over the last five years is not surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Shoe Carnival's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 31% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:SCVL Past Earnings Growth July 24th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Shoe Carnival's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Shoe Carnival Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Shoe Carnival's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 12% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (88%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Additionally, Shoe Carnival has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Shoe Carnival's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Shoe Carnival.

