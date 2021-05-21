Shoe Carnival, Inc. Just Recorded A 116% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Statutory revenue and earnings both blasted past expectations, with revenue of US$328m beating expectations by 20% and earnings per share (EPS) reaching US$3.02, some 116% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:SCVL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 21st 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from twin analysts covering Shoe Carnival is for revenues of US$1.09b in 2022, implying a discernible 5.7% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 27% to US$3.90 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.09b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.32 in 2022. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice gain to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target rose 15% to US$73.00, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Shoe Carnival's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 7.5% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 0.4% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Shoe Carnival's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Shoe Carnival following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Shoe Carnival. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Shoe Carnival going out as far as 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Shoe Carnival (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

