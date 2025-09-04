Shoe Carnival Inc. Profit Falls In Q2, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) revealed earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $19.22 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $22.57 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.9% to $306.38 million from $332.69 million last year.

Shoe Carnival Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 - $2.10 Full year revenue guidance: $1.12 - $1.15 B

