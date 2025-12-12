Markets
SCVL

Shoe Carnival Announces $50 Million Share Buyback; Declares Dividend

December 12, 2025 — 06:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL), a retailer of footwear and accessories, on Friday announced a new share repurchase program for up to $50 million, effective from January 1 through December 31, 2026.

The company said the new authorization will replace its existing $50 million buyback program, which is set to expire on December 31, 2025.

Additionally, the company's Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on January 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 12.

Shoe Carnival shares rose more than 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $18.39 on Thursday, up 0.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SCVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.