Shoe Carnival Announces $50 Million Share Buyback; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL), a retailer of footwear and accessories, on Friday announced a new share repurchase program for up to $50 million, effective from January 1 through December 31, 2026.

The company said the new authorization will replace its existing $50 million buyback program, which is set to expire on December 31, 2025.

Additionally, the company's Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on January 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 12.

Shoe Carnival shares rose more than 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $18.39 on Thursday, up 0.88%.

