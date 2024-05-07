Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Shockwave Medical, Inc. SWAV reported first-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by 38.46%. The company reported an EPS of $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Details

Revenues totaled $218.8 million, indicating an uptick of 36% from the prior-year period’s level. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.66%. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in the purchase volume of products, both in the United States and abroad.

Business Highlights

In April 2024, Johnson & Johnson and Shockwave Medical announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all outstanding shares of Shockwave Medical for $335.00 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $13.1 billion including cash acquired. The transaction was approved by both companies’ boards of directors.

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur by mid-year 2024 subject to the receipt of Shockwave Medical’s shareholder approval, as well as the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Margins

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $190.6 million, up 36.1% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin in the quarter was 87.1%, up 20 basis points year over year.

Sales and marketing expenses amounted to $74.5 million, up 37.9% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Research and development expenses totaled $44.5 million, up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating income totaled $42.4 million, up 6.6% year over year.

Financial Position

Shockwave Medical exited the first quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $1.03 billion compared with $990.6 million in the fourth quarter.

Total assets amounted to $1.64 billion compared with $1.57 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

2024 Guidance Withdrawn

Given the proposed acquisition of Shockwave Medical by Johnson & Johnson, Shockwave Medical has withdrawn its full-year 2024 guidance, which was previously issued on Feb 15, 2024.

Wrapping Up

SWAV ended the first quarter on a positive note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company exhibited significant revenue growth in the same quarter. Per the acquisition agreement between Johnson & Johnson and Shockwave Medical, the latter is likely to expand JNJ’s MedTech cardiovascular portfolio in the two highest growth-oriented segments of cardiovascular intervention —coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease.

