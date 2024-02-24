Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Price Target Increased by 10.79% to 262.70

The average one-year price target for Shockwave Medical (NasdaqGS:SWAV) has been revised to 262.70 / share. This is an increase of 10.79% from the prior estimate of 237.10 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 166.65 to a high of 304.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.72% from the latest reported closing price of 260.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shockwave Medical. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWAV is 0.27%, a decrease of 11.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 43,320K shares. The put/call ratio of SWAV is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,470K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares, representing an increase of 26.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 82.46% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,495K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 7.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,149K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 29.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,147K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 27.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,098K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares, representing an increase of 19.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 93.70% over the last quarter.

ShockWave Medical Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave Medical aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which Shockwave Medical refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes.

