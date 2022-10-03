Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Shockwave Medical (SWAV) closed the most recent trading day at $278.96, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device compnay had lost 4.83% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.87% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shockwave Medical as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Shockwave Medical to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 700%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $125.85 million, up 93.14% from the prior-year quarter.

SWAV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $479.91 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1088.46% and +102.37%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shockwave Medical. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Shockwave Medical is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Shockwave Medical is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 108.28. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.49.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.