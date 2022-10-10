Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Shockwave Medical (SWAV) closed the most recent trading day at $267.96, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device compnay had lost 8.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

Shockwave Medical will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Shockwave Medical to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1260%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $125.85 million, up 93.14% from the prior-year quarter.

SWAV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $479.91 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1088.46% and +102.37%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shockwave Medical should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Shockwave Medical is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Shockwave Medical is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 102.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.91, which means Shockwave Medical is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



