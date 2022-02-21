Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Gains 3.2% Post Q4 Earnings Beat

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. SWAV rose 3.2% on Feb 18, following the company's fourth-quarter 2021 results.



The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents by 385.7%. The company had reported a loss of 46 cents in the year-ago quarter.



GAAP EPS in the quarter was 37 cents, against the year-ago quarter’s loss of 46 cents.



For the full-year 2021, the company reported net loss per share of 26 cents, compared with the year-ago period’s loss of $1.99 per share.

Revenue Details

The company reported revenues of $84.2 billion, which shot up 271% from the prior-year quarter. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%.



Higher penetration in both U.S. and international markets, introduction of the coronary product — Shockwave C2 — in the United States in February, as well as sales force expansion in the country contributed to the improvement.



For 2021, the company reported revenues of $237.1 million, up 250% from the previous year.

Q4 Highlights

During the quarter the company enrolled the first patient in its Disrupt BTK II global post-market study, which is designed to assess the long-term benefit of peripheral IVL on the most difficult calcified below the knee lesions.



Shockwave Medical exited 2021 with 125 issued and 46 pending patents.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reassigned payment for peripheral Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) procedures performed on above the knee (ATK) arteries in the hospital outpatient setting. This, in turn, can aid in enhancing the payments that hospitals get for these procedures.

Margins

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $71.5 million, up 340.3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, gross margin in the quarter was 84.9%, up 1340 basis points (bps).



Sales and marketing expenses amounted to $33.2 million, up 101.9% from the prior-year quarter. Research and development expenses totaled $14.7 million, up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Operating income totaled $13.9 million, against the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $15.9 million.

Financial Position

The company exited the fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $200.9 million, compared with $91.2 million in the previous quarter.



Total assets amounted to $345.7 million, compared with $298.9 million at the end of the third quarter.

2022 Revenue Outlook

For 2022, Shockwave Medical expects revenues to be $405-$425 million, reflecting growth of 71-79% over the prior year period.

Wrapping Up

Shockwave Medical ended the fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. The company exhibited significant revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Expansion in gross margin is encouraging.



Management is optimistic about the continued clinical acceptance and penetration of IVL as demonstrated by its strong results in the quarter under review, courtesy of the increasing adoption of coronary IVL in the United States.



However, an increase in operating expenses remains a concern.

