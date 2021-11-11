Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Gains 0.6% Post Q3 Earnings Beat

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. SWAV rose 0.6% on Nov 10, following the company's third-quarter 2021 results.



The company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 5 cents, comparing favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents. The company had reported a loss of 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.



GAAP EPS in the quarter was 6 cents, against the year-ago quarter’s loss of 38 cents.

Revenue Details

The company reported revenues of $65.2 billion, which shot up 233% from the prior-year quarter. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.



Sustained recovery from the impact of the pandemic, higher adoption of Shockwave products and introduction of the coronary product — Shockwave C2 — in the United States in February, contributed to the improvement.

Q3 Highlights

Interestingly, DISRUPT PAD III observational study results of peripheral IVL were featured as a late breaking presentation at the VIVA21 conference.



Apart from this, first one-year results, which is a new gender analysis and an OCT analysis from the Disrupt CAD coronary IVL clinical program, were presented in several sessions at the 32nd Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual scientific symposium.

Further, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) increased payment for above the knee peripheral IVL procedures as part of the calendar year 2022 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) final rule.

Margins

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $54.2 million, up 278.7% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, gross margin in the quarter was 83%, up 1000 basis points (bps).



Selling and marketing expenses amounted to $28.4 million, up 108.5% from the prior-year quarter. Research and development expenses totaled $13.7 million, up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis.



Operating income totaled $2.8 million, against the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $12.8 million.

Financial Position

The company exited the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $91.2 million, compared with $84.3 million in the previous quarter.



Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the third quarter totaled $5.8 million, compared with net cash used in the prior-year period of $58.8 million.

2021 Revenue Outlook Raised

For 2021, Shockwave Medical expects revenues to be $227-$228 million (up from the previously guided range of $218-$223 million), reflecting growth of 235-236% over the prior year period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $224.2 million.

Wrapping Up

Shockwave Medical ended the third quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. The company exhibited significant revenue growth in the third quarter. Expansion in gross margin is encouraging.



Management is optimistic about the continued clinical acceptance and penetration of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) as demonstrated by its strong results in the quarter under review driven by the increasing adoption of coronary IVL in the United States.



However, an increase in operating expenses remains a concern.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Shockwave Medical carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

