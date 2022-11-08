Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues

Shockwave Medical, Inc. ( SWAV ) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of 92 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 35.3%. It had reported an EPS of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Details

The company reported revenues of $131.3 million, which surged a whopping 101.6% from the prior-year quarter. The top line also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%.

The company’s management stated that it continues to witness strength across the entire Shockwave franchise. The volume for the M5 product family gained nearly 70% in the first nine months in the United States compared with the same period last year. Management stated that the price increase for the M5+ product family in the U.S. market further contributed to top-line growth. The company’s M5 products volume more than doubled in international markets.

Q3 Highlights

During the quarter, Shockwave Medical received FDA clearance for its Shockwave L6 Peripheral IVL Catheter, a bit ahead of schedule. The company plans to commence a limited release of that product soon.

The company also received CE marking for the Shockwave C2+ coronary catheter in August and launched. It initiated a limited release of the product in Europe during the second quarter. Shockwave Medical will go forward with the U.S. regulatory process based on the European progress for C2+ coronary catheter.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ShockWave Medical, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ShockWave Medical, Inc. Quote

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted reimbursement for the Shockwave C2 Coronary IVL Catheter during the quarter. The company plans to launch the product in Japan in January next year.

Margins

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $113.5 million, soaring 102% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin in the quarter was 86%, up 300 basis points (bps).

Sales and marketing expenses amounted to $42.1 million, up 48.2% from the prior-year quarter. Research and development expenses totaled $14.4 million, up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating income totaled $36.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $2.8 million.

Financial Position

The company exited the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $250.7 million, compared with $224.9 million in the previous quarter.

Total assets amounted to $475.8 million, compared with $417.1 million at the end of the second quarter.

2022 Revenue Outlook Raised

For 2022, Shockwave Medical now expects revenues in the range of $483 million to $488 million (up from the previously guided band of $465-$475 million), implying growth of 104-106% over the prior-year period.

Wrapping Up

Shockwave Medical ended the third quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. The company exhibited significant revenue growth in the third quarter. Expansion in gross margin is encouraging.

Management is optimistic about the continued clinical acceptance and penetration of IVL, as demonstrated by its strong results in the quarter under review as well as a higher outlook for revenues in 2022.

However, an increase in operating expenses remains a concern.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Shockwave Medical carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Elevance Health, Inc. ELV, Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI.

Elevance Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of $7.53, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%. Revenues of $39.63 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Elevance Health has an earnings yield of 5.5% against the industry’s (2.3%). ELV’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 4.1%.

Medpace Holdings, having a Zacks Rank #1, reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of $2.05, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.5%. Revenues of $384 million outpaced the consensus mark by 8.1%.

Medpace Holdings has an estimated growth rate of 22.7% for 2022. MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average being 22.04%.

Merit Medical, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1, reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of 64 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $287.2 million outpaced the consensus mark by 5.2%.

Merit Medical has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 25.4%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.