Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues

Shockwave Medical, Inc. SWAV reported second-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of 68 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents by 58.1%. It had reported a loss of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Details

The company reported revenues of $120.7 million, which surged a whopping 116% from the prior-year quarter. The top line also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5%.

The introduction of the coronary product — Shockwave C2 — in the United States in February 2021, as well as sustained recovery from the pandemic-induced impact and higher adoption of Shockwave products, contributed to the improvement.

Q2 Highlights

During the quarter, the company received regulatory approval to market and sell the Shockwave IVL System in China.

Margins

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $104 million, soaring 126.1% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin in the quarter was 86%, up 400 basis points (bps).

Sales and marketing expenses amounted to $40.5 million, up 57.6% from the prior-year quarter. Research and development expenses totaled $20.8 million, up 75.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating income totaled $29.6 million against the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $180,000.

Financial Position

The company exited the second quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $224.9 million, compared with $201.1 million in the previous quarter.

Total assets amounted to $417.1 million, compared with $372.5 million at the end of the first quarter.

2022 Revenue Outlook Raised

For 2022, Shockwave Medical now expects revenues in the range of $465 million to $475 million (up from the previously guided band of $435-$455 million), reflecting growth of 96-100% over the prior-year period.

Wrapping Up

Shockwave Medical ended the second quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. The company exhibited significant revenue growth in the second quarter. Expansion in gross margin is encouraging.

Management is optimistic about the continued clinical acceptance and penetration of IVL, as demonstrated by its strong results in the quarter under review as well as a higher outlook for revenues in 2022.

However, an increase in operating expenses remains a concern.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Shockwave Medical carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

