ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is ShockWave Medical's Debt?

As you can see below, ShockWave Medical had US$17.4m of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$224.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$207.5m. NasdaqGS:SWAV Debt to Equity History October 3rd 2022

A Look At ShockWave Medical's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that ShockWave Medical had liabilities of US$66.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$45.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$224.9m and US$59.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$172.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that ShockWave Medical's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$9.99b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that ShockWave Medical has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Although ShockWave Medical made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$62m in EBIT over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ShockWave Medical's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. ShockWave Medical may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent year, ShockWave Medical recorded free cash flow worth 78% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case ShockWave Medical has US$207.5m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 78% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$48m. So is ShockWave Medical's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with ShockWave Medical , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.