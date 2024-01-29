Shockwave Medical Names Renee Gaeta To Replace Outgoing CFO Dan Puckett

(RTTNews) - Medical devices manufacturer, Shockwave Medical, Inc. (SWAV), announced on Monday that Renee Gaeta will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer, replacing Dan Puckett, effective February 5.

Dan Puckett had announced his resignation last year, the company stated.

Earlier, Gaeta served as CFO of Eko Health.

Currently, Shockwave's stock is slipping 2.99 percent, to $220.46 on the Nasdaq.

