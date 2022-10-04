Shocker Aussie hike sends global calming signal

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Headline inflation Down Under is running at 7%. Yet the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday increased interest rates by just 25 basis points, half of what the market expected. Rather than panic that Governor Philip Lowe has thrown in the towel, traders in stock, bond and currency markets gave him the thumbs up. There are reasons to slow the tightening: global bond yields have been falling in recent days, suggesting the worst of the inflation crisis may be over.

Australia, on the face of it, ought to be struggling after five consecutive 50 basis-point increases. Most of its home loans are variable rate, after all. But only a third of properties carry a mortgage; some 40% of those have so-called offset accounts – savings that reduce interest payments. Aussies were at the end of last year on average almost four years ahead on repayments, which they can often take back if needed. These create some handy buffers against the pain of rate increases. That an economy with inbuilt resilience has taken its hand off the throttle may signal the start of a broader central bank pivot. (By Antony Currie)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Tesla greases supply-chain fears

India fintech clampdown helps Prosus out of a hole

Google sensibly steps away from the games console

LeBron deal dinks pickleball into big leagues

Chevron’s geographical transition sends bad signal

(Editing by Una Galani and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.