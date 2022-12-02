Markets
SHLS

Shoals Technologies Prices Upsized Offering Of 26 Mln Of Class A Shares At $22.25/Shr

December 02, 2022 — 01:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) said that it priced upsized underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 26 million shares of Class A common stock at $22.25 per share.

The company is offering 2 million shares of its Class A common stock, and certain selling stockholders, comprising Dean Solon and certain of his affiliates, are offering 24 million shares of the Company's Class A common stock.

On November 29, 2022, the company entered into an amendment to its Tax Receivable Agreement, pursuant to which the parties thereto agreed to grant the company a right to terminate the Tax Receivable Agreement until December 31, 2022 in exchange for a termination consideration of $58.1 million payable in cash.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund a portion of the TRA Termination Consideration, with the remainder to be paid with cash on hand.

The Selling Stockholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.90 million shares of Class A common stock.

The company's Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "SHLS." The offering is expected to close on December 6, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHLS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.