Shoals Technologies price target lowered to $7 from $8 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered the firm’s price target on Shoals Technologies (SHLS) to $7 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes the company should see “solid” year-over-year improvement next year, but also notes that consensus estimates “look a little high.”

