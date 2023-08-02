Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (Symbol: SHLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.21, changing hands as low as $23.25 per share. Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHLS's low point in its 52 week range is $17.32 per share, with $32.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.23.

