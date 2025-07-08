Shoals Technologies Group Partners with CJR Renewables for First Big Lead Assembly Project in Chile's Alcones Solar Project

Shoals Technologies Group contracts with CJR Renewables for the 110 MW Alcones solar project in Chile, utilizing its Big Lead Assembly system.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. announced a contract with CJR Renewables to provide its Big Lead Assembly (BLA) system for the 110 MW Alcones solar project in Chile. This project, the first in Chile to use BLA technology, aims to enhance installation efficiency while improving long-term system reliability. Shoals’ BLA is designed to increase energy yield and reduce costs, and this partnership marks Shoals' strategic entry into the South American market. Once operational, the Alcones project is expected to supply electricity to over 86,000 households and significantly decrease CO₂ emissions. Shoals is recognized for its innovative electrical balance of system solutions within the renewable energy sector since its establishment in 1996.

Shoals Technologies Group has secured a contract with CJR Renewables to deliver its innovative Big Lead Assembly (BLA) for the 110 MW Alcones project in Chile, marking a significant expansion into the South American market.

The project represents the first use of the BLA system in Chile, which is designed to enhance installation efficiency and long-term reliability of solar installations.

Once operational, the Alcones project is expected to generate enough electricity to power over 86,000 households and contribute to substantial CO₂ emissions reductions, showcasing the environmental benefits of Shoals' solutions.

The partnership with a leading EPC firm, CJR Renewables, aligns with Shoals' strategic goals and underscores its reputation as a provider of high-quality, reliable EBOS solutions in the renewable energy sector.

Forward-looking statements warn of potential risks and uncertainties related to the company's expansion into new markets, indicating that actual results may differ significantly from expectations.

The press release mentions potential adverse effects of modifying business strategy, which could impact the company's financial performance and operations.

Risks associated with international expansion, including financial and regulatory challenges, are highlighted, suggesting a vulnerability in the company's growth plans.

What is the Alcones project?

The Alcones project is a 110 MW solar energy project located in Marchigüe, Chile, which will utilize Shoals' BLA system.

Who is CJR Renewables?

CJR Renewables is a prominent Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firm with extensive experience, having installed 1.6 GW of solar globally.

What are the benefits of Shoals' Big Lead Assembly (BLA)?

The BLA system improves energy yield, simplifies installation, reduces skilled labor requirements, and enhances solar installation reliability.

How many households will the Alcones project power?

Once operational, the Alcones project will generate enough electricity to power over 86,000 households.

How does the Alcones project impact CO₂ emissions?

The project is expected to avoid more than 62,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually, contributing to environmental sustainability.

Full Release



PORTLAND, Tenn., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Shoals) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for the energy transition market, announced the execution of a contract with CJR Renewables to deliver its innovative Big Lead Assembly (BLA) for the 110 MW Alcones project in the Marchigüe, Región del Libertador Bernardo O´Higgins (VI), Chile.





CJR Renewables, a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firm, has installed 1.6 GW of solar across the globe. The 110 MW Alcones project will be the first built with BLA in Chile, enabling the acceleration of installation and enhancing long-term system reliability. Shoals' BLA system is designed to improve energy yield and reduce the levelized cost of energy. The BLA system simplifies installation, reduces the need for skilled labor, and enhances the long-term reliability of solar installations.





The partnership also supports Shoals' strategic expansion into attractive new markets, like South America. Shoals has built a strong track record of delivering high-quality, reliable EBOS solutions that exceed industry standards. “We are excited about the opportunity to partner with CJR Renewables to support the Alcones project,” said Juan Manuel Carbajosa García, Director of Sales at Shoals. “Our continued execution within our strategic global markets remains a priority. This project not only marks our expansion into the South American market but also showcases the effectiveness of our BLA system in addressing regional challenges.”





Once operational, the Alcones project will generate enough electricity to power over 86,000 households, while avoiding more than 62,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually.







About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.







Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.







Forward Looking Statements:







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company’s management.





These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company’s execution of its contract related to the Alcones project and the expected benefits thereof; and the Company’s expansion into new market segments. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.





Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company’s expectations include, among other things: our expansion outside the U.S. could subject us to additional business, financial, regulatory and competitive risks; we have modified, and in the future may modify, our business strategy to abandon lines of business or implement new lines of business; modifying our business strategy could have an adverse effect on our business and financial results; the imposition of trade restrictions, import tariffs, anti-dumping and countervailing duties could adversely affect the amount or timing of our revenue, results of operations or cash flows; and amounts included in our backlog and awarded orders may not result in actual revenue or translate into profits.





These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent the Company’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this report. You should read this report with the understanding that the Company’s actual future results may be materially different from what the Company expects. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.







For media inquiries, please contact:









Public Relations







Lindsey Williams, VP of Marketing and External Communications





Lindsey.williams@shoals.com







Investor Relations







Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance and Investor Relations





investors@shoals.com



