Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Appoints Bobbie L. King, Jr. as Chief Legal Officer to Enhance Legal Strategy and Support Growth

Shoals Technologies Group appoints Bobbie L. King, Jr. as Chief Legal Officer to enhance legal strategy and support growth.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has appointed Bobbie L. King, Jr. as its new Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary to enhance its legal strategy and support sustainable growth. King, who has over 15 years of experience in the clean infrastructure sector, previously held senior legal positions at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, NextEra Energy, and Charles River Laboratories, and began his career as a corporate transactions attorney at Skadden. CEO Brandon Moss expressed excitement about King's addition, highlighting his proven ability to drive operational efficiencies and support growth in the clean energy industry. King holds degrees from Princeton University and the University of Virginia School of Law. Shoals Technologies Group specializes in electrical balance of system solutions and components aimed at facilitating the global energy transition.

Potential Positives

Strengthening of the executive team with the appointment of Bobbie L. King, Jr. as Chief Legal Officer, enhancing legal strategy and support for sustainable growth.

Bobbie L. King brings over 15 years of relevant legal and leadership experience in the clean infrastructure industry, which is critical for the company's operations.

The addition of Mr. King is expected to drive operational efficiencies and support growth at scale, benefiting the company's innovation and customer value delivery.

Shoals Technologies Group continues to be positioned as a leader in the renewable energy industry, which aligns with ongoing global energy transition initiatives.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a new Chief Legal Officer may indicate potential instability or shifts within the executive team, which could concern investors regarding the company's leadership continuity.

The heavy reliance on forward-looking statements raises uncertainty about the company's actual performance and strategic direction, possibly undermining investor confidence.

The mention of risks associated with retaining key personnel and attracting qualified staff suggests underlying challenges in maintaining a capable workforce, which could impact overall business strategy and growth.

FAQ

Who is the new Chief Legal Officer at Shoals?

Bobbie L. King, Jr. has been appointed as the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Shoals Technologies Group.

What experience does Bobbie King bring to Shoals?

He has over 15 years of legal and leadership experience in the clean infrastructure industry, including roles at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and NextEra Energy.

How does Shoals support the energy transition market?

Shoals provides electrical balance of system solutions and components to enhance installation efficiency, safety, and system performance in the renewable energy sector.

Who commented on Bobbie King's appointment?

Brandon Moss, CEO of Shoals, expressed excitement about welcoming Bobbie to the team, highlighting his experience in supporting growth in public companies.

When was Shoals Technologies Group founded?

Shoals Technologies Group was founded in 1996 and has since become a leader in the renewable energy industry.

$SHLS Insider Trading Activity

$SHLS insiders have traded $SHLS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC BARDOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 35,000 shares for an estimated $98,000 and 1 sale selling 7,450 shares for an estimated $23,020 .

and 1 sale selling 7,450 shares for an estimated . BRANDON MOSS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 21,700 shares for an estimated $66,619

JEFFERY TOLNAR (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,500 shares for an estimated $25,582 .

. INEZ LUND (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,925 shares for an estimated $8,735.

$SHLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $SHLS stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SHLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHLS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/15/2025

PORTLAND, Tenn., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals”), a leading provider of electrical balance of system solutions for the global energy transition market, announced today that it has further strengthened its executive team with the addition of Bobbie L. King, Jr. as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary to drive its legal strategy and support sustainable growth.





Mr. King brings over 15 years of legal and leadership experience in the clean infrastructure industry. He joins Shoals from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HASI), where he served as Senior Vice President & Deputy Chief Legal Officer. Mr. King has also held senior legal roles at NextEra Energy, Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Earlier in his career, he was a capital markets and corporate transactions attorney at the global law firm Skadden.





“We’re thrilled to welcome Bobbie to Shoals,” said Brandon Moss, CEO of Shoals. “Bobbie has a track record of driving operational efficiencies and supporting growth at scale in a number of public companies in the clean energy industry. His experience will be critical to the executive leadership team as we continue to innovate and deliver value for our customers.”





Originally from St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Mr. King holds an A.B. in Economics and a Certificate in Finance from Princeton University, and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.







About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.







Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of system solutions and components, including battery energy storage solutions and Original Equipment Manufacturer components for the global energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit:



https://www.shoals.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements.







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the potential contributions of the new Chief Legal Officer, and our possible or assumed business strategies and potential growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.





Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: if we fail to retain our key personnel and attract additional qualified personnel, our business strategy and prospects could suffer, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.





Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.







For media inquiries, please contact:









Public Relations







Lindsey Williams, VP of Marketing and External Communications







Lindsey.williams@shoals.com









Investor Relations







Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance and Investor Relations







investors@shoals.com





